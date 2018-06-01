Emotional event for much-missed Adam Tennant

It's just over a week away now until a major charity event to mark the 10th anniversary of a much-missed Harrogate man.

Family, friends and fellow footballers were shocked when Adam Tennant died in 2007 of cardiac arrest aged just 41 while playing local football for Spa Athletic.

One of the main organisers, Steve Kilroy, who was the Spa Atheltic Reserves manager at the time, has done a magnificent job of organising what will be a memorable and emotional day of football matches featuring 20 local teams, live music and a prize raffle with stunning football and rugby league-related prizes.

The whole thing will take place at Harrogate Town FC's CNG Stadium on Saturday, June 9, with proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation and, hopefully, Cardic Risk in The Young.

A pillar of the community, a well-known footballer, partner of a chartered accountancy firm and a member of the Board of Governors for his old school, Ashville College, Adam had many friends and colleagues who still mourn his passing. S

Steve Kilroy is grateful to local businesses and groups who are suppporting the event which has the full blessing of Adam's family.

To keep up to date with the memorial - and the raffle prizes - see the Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy page on Facebook.