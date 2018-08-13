ENGIE sign up to YP business awards

Utility giant ENGIE has become the latest business to sign up to sponsor this year’s Excellence in Business Awards.

The firm will sponsor the event’s Apprenticeship category with the winner to be named at the ceremony on November 1 at York’s National Railway Museum.

The event will be hosted by broadcaster and journalist Steph McGovern with a raft of other attractions to be announced in the coming weeks.

Judging is set to take place early next month with the shortlist to be revealed shortly afterwards.

Caroline Hopkins, ENGIE’s partnership director for Yorkshire said: “ENGIE recognises local businesses play a critical part of a successful community and we wanted to support and celebrate these achievements by sponsoring a category at the highly coveted Excellence in Business Awards.

“We are passionate about improving the lives of the communities we serve – from providing the people, services and products that effect positive change, to building, heating and powering the spaces that they can thrive in.

“We are looking forward to hearing about all the positive initiatives across the region and seeing businesses being rewarded for their hard work and achievements.”

ENGIE joins with main sponsors DLA Piper, Grant Thornton, Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Water, as well as associate sponsors Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Office Monster, York Science Park, Leeds Beckett University and Sky Betting and Gaming.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “We are delighted to have Engie on board for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards.

“This year’s event promises to be the biggest and best yet in the event’s history.”