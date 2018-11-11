Engineering business Sweco set to design major road projects

Engineering consultancy Sweco is to design a range of major UK road and motorway improvement projects, as partner to two lead contractors on the new £8.7bn Highways England regional framework.

As lead designer to Galliford Try and GRAHAM, Leeds-based Sweco will work across three lots of the Delivery Integration Partnership programme.

The new £8.7bn framework forms part of the Government’s new Routes to Market programme, with contractors selected for eight regional lots across two bands.

Working with GRAHAM, Sweco will deliver a range of highways improvement projects, from conventional road widening to junction enhancements, in the East and South East within Band A of the programme.

This section of the framework covers packages of schemes in bands of up to £100m.

Max Joy, managing director at Sweco, said: “Highways is a core growth area for our transportation business and this appointment is a major win for the company. It will play a key role in strengthening our footprint across the South, where there is significant potential for us to expand not just in transport, but across the multi-disciplinary services we provide for our clients.”

As lead design partner to Galliford Try, Sweco has also secured appointments on two lots in Band B, to provide design services for schemes in the East and South West packaged in bands of over £100m. The firm will deliver the project through its UK network.