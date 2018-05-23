Engineers discover 100-year-old hut hidden deep inside railway tunnels

Network Rail have released fascinating photos of an Edwardian railway workers' hut that has been preserved in time below ground.

The shelter, which would have been used for tea breaks, is rarely accessible as it is located deep in the network of tunnels beneath Liverpool Lime Street Station, and can only be visited safely when trains aren't running.

It is only accessible on the rare occasions when all lines are closed

It was built more than 100 years ago and a fireplace, kettle, cup and tongs used by Edwardian railwaymen are still inside.

A Pacer train could go on display in York's National Railway Museum

Staff were able to view it during engineering work as part of a major upgrade of the Grade II-listed historic station this summer.

Wensleydale Railway back on track after station sale decision

Network Rail project manager Graeme Whitehead said:

“In years gone by track maintenance gangs would have come here, they’d have had their lunch, a cup of coffee, lit the fire, and waited in between trains.

“We have no plans to do anything with it, it will stay here, it’s protected beneath the tunnels and will remain locked in history forever more.”

Why the North York Moors Railway has banned Nazi World War Two re-enactments

