England 1966 heroes united in sorrow for Ray Wilson

With the next World Cup a week away, survivors of England’s triumphant 1966 squad found themselves united in sadness yesterday, at the Huddersfield funeral of their former team­mate, Ray Wilson, who died last month, aged 83.

Sir Bobby Charlton, brother Jack, Sir Geoff Hurst, Norman Hunter and Gordon Banks, all members of the squad that lifted the Jules Rimet trophy after a dramatic 4-2 win against West Germany in the Wembley final, were present to pay their respects to the former Everton and Huddersfield defender. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2004.

Banks, the England goalkeeper, said: “He was a lovely guy. He loved a joke and a laugh and that helped in the dressing room for an international match when you were feeling tight.

“There are not too many people about like Ray.”

Wilson was capped 63 times by England from 1960 to 1968. He made 283 appearances for Huddersfield between 1952 and 1964 and played a further 154 games for Everton, with whom he also won the FA Cup in 1966.

“Ray probably wasn’t as recognised as the other lads,” said Hunter, the former Leeds United defender who also managed Barnsley and Rotherham United.

“But as a team-mate you looked at that team sheet and you were very, very happy to have the name Ray Wilson at left-back.

“We got on better as time wears on because the (club) rivalry ceases after a while. It was a bit intense with Leeds United.

“But you get a little bit older and you appreciate the individual more than the rivalry. Ray was world class and you needed that.”

Jack Charlton, who was at Leeds for 21 years, also spoke fondly of Wilson, who built a successful undertaker’s business after retiring as a player in 1970.

Charlton said: “He was very quick. Much quicker than me. He would always push up to the halfway line and I’d drop off behind him.

“I used to shout at him, but he was always quick enough to get back. He was a super player.”