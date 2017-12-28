England could play a World Cup warm-up match at Elland Road

The England squad could play their final friendly before the World Cup at Leeds United's ground.

Manager Gareth Southgate has announced his intention to play one of the two warm-up matches next summer away from Wembley Stadium.

Elland Road, which has a capacity of 37,890, is being considered.

The national team haven't played in Leeds since 2002, when they hosted Italy in a friendly. They also played one of their Euro 96 group fixtures at Elland Road, drawing with Sweden.

The opponents for the two friendlies have yet to be confirmed, although the Netherlands and Italy will both take on England at Wembley in March.

England arrive in Russia ahead of their first World Cup group match against Tunisia on June 18, and will then play Panama and Belgium.