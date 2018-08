England cricketer Ben Stokes, 27, has been found not guilty of affray by a jury at Bristol Crown Court following a brawl hours after England played the West Indies in a one-day international in the city in September last year.

Stokes' wife Clare cried as the verdicts were returned while the cricketer closed his eyes with relief and then looked up.

Co-accused Ryan Ali, 28, was also cleared of the same charge by the jury.