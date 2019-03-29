England's oldest man, born in Hull, tells Queen not to send a card as he turns 111

England's oldest man, Bob Weighton, celebrates his 111th birthday today.

Mr Weighton, who was born in Hull on March 29 1908, has put his longevity down to being one of "life's survivors".

Mr Weighton teaching in 1934

The former teacher and engineer is celebrating his 111th birthday with his many friends at his retirement flat in Alton, Hampshire.

Reacting to the fuss surrounding his birthday, Mr Weighton said: "I do not like the attention.

"I quite like meeting people I have never seen before, that's one of my delights.

Mr Weighton was born in Hull.

"I like meeting people who have been places and have some understanding of what it means to be human."

He said he had requested not to get a birthday card from the Queen any more, explaining: "I do not see why the state should pay for the Queen to send out all these things, it's not a personal thing.

"I thought that's enough, but I might consider another one next year if I live that long."

When asked for the secret of his longevity, he joked: "By avoiding dying - there's no reason otherwise.

Mr Weighton with the personalised number plate for this waling aid.

"I have had the usual scares, flu, influenza, malaria, two or three operations; I ought to be dead but I am a survivor, if you like."

Mr Weighton, who has two sons and a daughter, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, said the world had changed "enormously" in his lifetime but people had mostly stayed the same.

He said: "Visually and in physical terms, it's changed enormously, in what human beings are - not at all.

"The basic concerns of human beings of meeting and interacting with other human beings is exactly the same - 'can this person be trusted?'"

In terms of changes in the world, he said: "In practical terms, one thing is the speed of travel. In 1933 I travelled to the Far East on a P&O boat to Hong Kong and it took six weeks, now you can fly there in about eight or nine hours."

He said the speed of communication was the other big change and he will be holding a Skype conversation on his birthday with a school in Taiwan where he taught in the 1930s.

But Mr Weighton said he was not tempted to get a mobile phone because he could just as easily phone someone else to ask them to look anything up for him.

Describing himself as an "international person", Mr Weighton said he kept up to date with world news by reading The Economist which avoids the "tittle and tattle and gossip".

As for his view of Brexit, he described it as a "mess and a muddle" adding: "My own feeling is that if there were defects, and there were quite obviously defects, we can negotiate on the inside rather than walking off the field with the cricket ball and saying 'I'm not playing'."

Mr Weighton, a retired engineer, still has a workshop in his flat where he makes windmills and ornaments from recycled wood.

And he still shops and cooks for himself and regularly goes to the local supermarket using his walking aid, for which he has had a new number plate - Bob 111 - created to mark his birthday.

Mr Weighton addedd: "It causes a lot of amusement and it's a talking point. A lot of people looking glum when they see that, they begin to smile."

"Promoting human interaction is the motive of my life."