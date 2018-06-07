England v Costa Rica: How to get to Elland Road tonight

Have your say

England take on Costa Rica in a pre-World Cup warm-up friendly at Leeds United's Elland Road ground on Thursday night. It's the first time the national side have played in Leeds since 2002.

Here's how to get there if you're an England fan unfamiliar with the ground:-

By foot

If you're travelling by foot then Elland Road is about two miles south-west of the city centre - around a 35-minute walk.

By car

Elland Road is next to the intersections of the M1, M62 and M621.

If you have a sat nav then the postcode to enter is LS11 0ES.

Fans heading down from the north should take the A1, M1 or A639 to Leeds then join the M621 to Junction 1. Then take the A6110 from the roundabout into Elland Road.

If you are coming up from the south then take the M1 or M621 to junction 1 before taking the A6110 into Elland Road.

By bus

The ground is well-served by regular buses and special match-day services.

A matchday shuttle bus service numbered R2, departs from Sovereign Street, adjacent to Leeds Station, to the stadium.

The service departs 90 minutes before kick-off and runs at frequent intervals.

Prices are £3 return for adults and £1.50 children/OAPs.

First buses number 51, 52 and 55 also travel from the city centre along Elland Road and there is a stop outside the stadium.

Be aware that bus stops outside the ground are suspended one hour before and one hour after a home match.

By train

The nearest railway station is Cottingley, although fans travelling will be more likely to arrive at Leeds Station, which is approximately 1.5 miles from the stadium.

There are taxis available at the station.

Where to park

There are a number of Leeds City Council-controlled car parks situated around the stadium. The current charges for parking are; cars £6, mini coaches £12, coaches £20.