England Women 27 Ireland Women 0 - Red Roses remain on course for successive Grand Slams after Doncaster win

ENGLAND WOMEN’S head coach Simon Middleton insists there is still more to come from his side as a 27-0 defeat of Ireland left them on course for back-to-back Grand Slams.

The Red Roses were back in action in his native Yorkshire, returning to Doncaster Knights’ sold-out Castle Park for their latest Six Nations assignment yesterday.

Tries from Sarah Hunter, Abby Dow, Jess Breach, Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah McKenna meant the result was never truly in doubt but Middleton maintains it was more difficult than the scoreline suggested.

“It was a really tough game,” he said, as England took a step closer to retaining their crown.

“Both sides defended fantastically well.

“I was really pleased with the way we defended and at the same time Ireland defended well too and were so tough to get the ball from.

“They’re becoming very difficult to beat.”

England must negotiate Wales at Twickenham Stoop and a trip to Italy to complete another clean sweep after proving too strong for a previously unbeaten Ireland side.

“In the first half I thought we were terrific and played some great rugby,” added Middleton, after a crowd of 5,000 was treated to the stellar play.

“We attacked well and in different ways and gave ourselves a good platform to kick on from.

“We didn’t execute our attacking game plan in the second half which is disappointing.

“That said, it’s a great win for us and we’re pleased.”

It was a 19th consecutive win on home soil for Middleton’s side and it started as early as the third minute, captain Hunter going over off the back of a scrum.

There was a lengthy break in play due to an injury to Irish forward Lindsay Peat but, once the game resumed, Dow crossed for her fourth try in three games.

Next, Fleetwood crossed off the back of a driving maul and the bonus-point was sealed before the break by Breach who notched her 22nd Test try for, fittingly, 22-0 interval lead.

They could not maintain that scoring rate, however, with McKenna’s try on the hour mark the only success. Detysha Harper made her Red Roses debut in the second period.

Cyrielle Banet and Laure Sansus scored two tries each as France routed Wales 50-0 in round three.

Full-back Jessy Tremouliere added five conversions as the French ran in a total of eight tries to win.