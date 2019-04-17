Birdsong single will highlight how nature is ‘falling silent’

A track of pure birdsong is set to soar into the music charts in a bid to highlight how “nature is falling silent”.

The RSPB is releasing the song as part of its Let Nature Sing campaign, which highlights the fact that there are 40 million fewer birds in the UK now than half a century ago, and to experience its healing qualities.

Some of the most recognisable birdsongs that we used to enjoy, but that are on their way to disappearing forever, feature on the track, including the cuckoo, curlew, nightingale, crane and turtle dove who form part of the dawn chorus choir. All of the sounds are new recordings by RSPB birdsong expert Adrian Thomas, recorded on nature reserves and locations around the UK.

RSPB director of conservation, Martin Harper, said: “Nature is falling silent; over the last 50 years we’ve lost a quarter of the birds that used to sing and soar in our skies. We’re losing our connection with nature and so we’re using music to put it back on the agenda by releasing a track of pure uninterrupted birdsong.”

The track is designed to help reconnect the nation with nature, helping people find a moment to relax and promote a feeling of tranquillity, as birdsong has been proven to aid mental health and promote feelings of wellbeing.

Mr Harper added: “Children today are growing up with much less birdsong in the soundtrack to their lives.

“We’re asking people to show their support and concern for nature by downloading the single and enjoying the benefits that birdsong brings into our lives, but also helping to get nature noticed.”

The single, which has been directed by award-winning singer and musician Sam Lee and produced by the Globe Theatre’s musical director Bill Barclay, is available for pre-order now, before a general release on April 26.

Although the track is not designed to raise funds, any proceeds raised will go to help the charity’s 200 nature reserves around the UK.