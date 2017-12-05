‘Brilliant’ plans to light up Humber Bridge must not disturb wildlife

Turning the Humber Bridge into the world’s largest digital artwork could fall foul of conservationists.

The bid to light up the side facing east with 70,000 LED lights is among 11 vying for a share of a £15m fund to create a legacy from next year’s Great Exhibition of the North. Chief executive of Hull 2017 Martin Green said it would create a “totally unique canvas for artists” and was “a brilliant way to engage young people through technology and art”.

The plan is to use 70,000 LED bulbs to light up the bridge

However the estuary’s wildlife is protected under national and international law and it will have to be shown that the lighting scheme won’t disturb thousands of overwintering and migratory birds.

The RSPB’s Chris Collett said: “The Humber Estuary is an internationally important site for wintering and migratory water birds and is protected under European and UK law.

“Consequently, any proposal for a large-scale light installation on the Humber Bridge would need to provide clear evidence that it would not have an adverse impact on the protected wildlife.”

Humber Bridge board member Coun Sean Chaytor said it had been suggested that the lights could be switched off during migrating periods. He said: “It’s a great idea, but there will be a requirement for any impacts on wildlife and ecology to be taken into consideration.”

The bridge, recently awarded Grade One listed status, was the centrepiece earlier this year for Opera North’s atmospheric sound journey Height of the Reeds.