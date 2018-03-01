Call for council to consider plastic-free policy

Plastic cups and cutlery could be banned on council premises in Harrogate as calls are made for a more “robust” environmental strategy.

The council is set to debate a motion which would see the use of single-use plastics phased out over the next two years.

Coun Christine Willoughby, who has also called for a task group to encourage businesses and residents to go plastic free, said the authority must set an example.

“There’s a huge problem with plastics and the environment,” she said. “A lot of people are starting to think now about what they can do. If Harrogate Council can get its own house in order, it can set an example of good practice.

“We used to have drinking fountains – Harrogate is known for its waters, after all – but they have been taken away. They took away the glass milk jugs and replaced them with plastic UHT pots. We have to be willing to sacrifice a little bit of convenience and a little bit of time, for something that will hopefully make a lot of difference to the future.”

The motion, seconded by Coun Pat Marsh, will be debated at a council meeting on March 7.