Environment Agency chair's link to construction firm questioned by campaigners

Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell’s links to a construction firm which has multi-million pound contracts with water companies raises questions about a potential conflict of interest, a campaign group has claimed.

Mr Lovell, who was appointed last summer, has declared that he is also paid for his role as chair of a construction company called Interserve Group Ltd.

It is one of the companies that were appointed when Yorkshire Water approved £1bn of spending on civil engineering projects in 2019 and Thames Water signed off a £4bn investment the following year.

Interserve holds a 22 per cent stake in construction firm Tilbury Douglas, which is due to receive around £20m from Yorkshire Water and £40m from Thames Water under an existing agreement.

However, Interserve claims to have no influence over the management of Tilbury Douglas.

The Good Law Project, which is a campaign group, said there is a potential conflict of interest as the Environment Agency is also responsible for regulating water quality and monitoring pollution incidents.

The agency said Mr Lovell was appointed during “a rigorous selection process” which “ensures fairness and transparency”.

“Any conflicts of interest are identified and appropriately managed as part of the process, including by ensuring the individual is not present or involved in any discussions related to their potential conflict of interest,” a spokeswoman added.

It comes after Mr Lovell spoke out against a proposal to increase the limit of civil penalties for illegally discharging sewage from £250,000 to £250m, during an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee hearing last month.

He said the limit “does not need to go up to anything like £250m” and should be raised to between £10m and £25m, but the most serious cases should be prosecuted in court.

“I think it is important that there is a distinction between a less serious issue, which we deal with using a penalty, and the time-consuming but ultimately visible and vital process of taking things through the court and asking it to levy a fine,” he said.

“There is no limit on what the court can levy as a fine, and nor should there be.”

His appointment was approved last year by then-Environment Secretary George Eustice, after it was reviewed by two committees of MPs.

In their report, they noted that Mr Lovell was the Chairman of Interserve Group Limited and had “held several chairing, board level and senior executive roles in a range of companies”.

Last week, the Environment Agency revealed England’s 10 water companies recorded 301,091 discharges through storm overflows in 2022 – an average of 824 a day.

That is down from 372,533 in 2021, but the agency said the reduction was “largely down to dry weather, not water company action”.