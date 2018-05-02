Essential gas works planned for Harrogate's Skipton Road

Have your say

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the North of England’s gas distributor, will begin essential gas mains replacement work on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on Thursday May 17.

Temporary three-way traffic lights, followed by two-way lights, will be in place outside Glendowne Terrace until Monday May 21.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and involves replacing existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones.

Lee Crowley, Site Manager at Northern Gas Networks said: “The safety of our customers and engineers is our number one priority, and the traffic management is essential in ensuring the general public and our workforce stays safe at all times.

“We’re working closely with North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council to minimise disruption to road users, residents and businesses while this essential repair work is taking place, and will continue to monitor and adjust the traffic management required as work progresses.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”

For further information about the project contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.

This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.