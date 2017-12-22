Green light given to £42m flood defence scheme in Hull

A FLOOD wall up to 1m high in some places will be built along Hull’s river frontage as part of £42m plans to better protect the city.

The plan is to give added protection to 113,000 properties in Hull, the country’s largest at-risk urban area outside of London for coastal flooding.

The city has a long history of flooding from the estuary. In 2013 260 properties were flooded by a tidal surge when the city’s defences were overtopped.

The aim is to try and standardise the level of protection along a 19km stretch. A 1m high barrier will go up in some places, which may be set back to integrate better into the surroundings.

Floods Minister Thérèse Coffey said the upgrade was a key part of the Government’s £430m flood defence investment programme for Yorkshire, adding: “This state of the art scheme is great news for homeowners and businesses along the Humber Estuary, especially Hull, as we both upgrade existing defences and add new defences extending protection.”

There will also be a further four km of work in Paull and Hessle, delivered via East Riding Council in partnership with the Environment Agency. Subject to planning approval, work will start next summer and be complete by 2020.

The contractor is BMM JV – a joint venture between BAM Nuttall and Mott MacDonald.