Here’s how long the heatwave will last in Yorkshire

The weather is set to be scorching both this weekend and next week, with the beginning of July expected to be unusually warm for this time of year.

Temperatures across the UK are set to climb to 30°C, with every day next week feeling a little warmer than the previous, but how long will the incredibly warm weather last for in Yorkshire?

The hot weather is expected to be around for the next few weeks, with the next 10 days at least being pure sunshine throughout the day and temperatures of around 25°C.

This warm weather is due to high pressure settling over the UK and warm winds arriving from the continent.

The weather in Yorkshire this Saturday is expected to be warm and sunny, with the sunshine potentially becoming hazy at times.

Sunday to Tuesday is then expected to be dry and sunny, again with the odd occurrence of hazy sunshine.

It will then become increasingly warm, or very warm inland by Tuesday.

According to the Met Office, Tuesday June 26 to Thursday July 5 will then become increasingly warmer.

The final week of June will see plenty of dry and sunny weather across most of the UK, with only the far north and northwest seeing cloudier skies at times.

Temperatures will continue to rise for all parts and although it is expected to be slightly hotter in the south, temperatures across the UK will still be mid-20°C and above.

Although the unusually warm heat may spark an isolated thunderstorm, with the risk increasing towards next weekend the majority of the country will stay dry.

The beginning of July will bring Yorkshire plenty of fine, sunny and very warm weather and from Friday July 6 to Friday July 20 the Met Office believe that early indications signify that there will be a good deal of dry and settled weather across the UK.

There are some signs that more changeable weather may develop at times, especially in the north, and possibly the west which could potentially lead to cloud, stronger winds and some rain.

Where the weather turns more changeable it will also become cooler, but where the dry and settled weather continues, it will remain very warm, meaning that for the most part of July Yorkshire can expect to bask in extremely warm weather.