Leeds 10K: What the weather is expected to be like for this Sunday’s race

This Sunday, July 8, will see thousands of people take to the streets of Leeds as part of the annual 10K race.

Launched over 10 years ago and now one of the highlights on the region's running calendar, the Leeds 10K is part of Jane Tomlinson's original legacy run and is famed for its fun, friendliness and fantastic atmosphere.

Temperatures in the region have recently been extremely warm, with bright, clear skies, but what will the weather be like for this Sunday’s race?

In general warm temperatures are still expected on Sunday, with a mixture of pure sunshine, sunny intervals and periods of cloud.

The pollen count and UV intensity are both expected to be high over the weekend.

The peak temperature of 26°C will be reached at around 16:00, with temperatures only beginning to slowly dip at 19:00, with the temperature expected to be 21°C at around 22:00.

Lows of 17°C are expected.

At 07:30, the race office, baggage store and assembly areas will be opened to participants, and the temperature will already be around 17°C with sunshine expected.

When the mass warm up begins at 09:10 the temperature is expected to have increased to around 21°C with pure sunshine, just in time for the race beginning at 09:30.

The weather is expected to stay like this for the next few hours, before it becomes cloudy at around 13:00.

However, the temperature will still be warm, reaching around 24°C before continuing to increase and reach it’s 26°C peak at 16:00, when sunny intervals will then occur.

It will then become cloudy again at 19:00, but temperatures will not begin to properly dip until after 22:00.

During the race, bottled water has been provided by the Asda Foundation and will be available at dedicated stands throughout the race and at the finish.

At the 3.8km marker you’ll find the first Asda Foundation water station at Cardigan Fields.

The second Asda Foundation Water Station will be at the 6.7km marker on Kirkstall Road.

Competitors are advised to ensure that they consider the effects of dehydration and drink plenty of fluids before after and during the race in order to compensate, especially during the warmer weather.

For more information about the Leeds 10K visit: runforall.com/events/10k/leeds-10k/