No white Christmas but Yorkshire will see some snow before New Year

It may not have been the white Christmas that many hoped for in Yorkshire, but things will turn more wintry as we approach 2018.

Christmas 2017 was officially a white Christmas nationally as snow did fall in parts of the UK.

The Met Office did say there was a slim chance of wintry showers – and Spadeadam in Cumbria and parts of southern Scotland saw rain turn into show late on December 25.

It was mild for most parts of Yorkshire with temperatures hitting double figures.

But that is set to change with highs of just 5C today and rain showers turning wintry on higher ground. Those living on the Pennines have already had around an inch of snow, which has caused delays on the M62.

It will feel cold for the rest of the year with strong northerly winds bringing overnight frosts, heavy showers and snow.

The Met Office's full forecast for the coming days:

Today:

A cold start with scattered showers affecting much of the region through the morning. Some of the showers will turn wintry on hills and it will become windy. Turning drier into the afternoon, with some brighter spells. Maximum temperature 5C.

Tonight:

Cold overnight and increasingly cloudy from the south. Rain developing in the far south of the region later, perhaps turning to sleet or wet snow over hills. Minimum temperature 1C.

Wednesday:

Cloudy in the east at first, with a few coastal showers. Increasingly brighter with sunny spells for all parts, as showers clear. Feeling cold in stronger northerly winds. Maximum temperature 4C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Bright with sunny spells but cold on Thursday after a frosty start. Strengthening winds Friday with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain that could be wintry in places. Windy with further rain on Saturday.