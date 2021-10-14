Frances Browne, 64, captured the moment in the Yorkshire Dales as energetic young squirrels practiced their jumps directly towards her camera.

The red squirrels seem to resemble kung fu action stars as they leap from tree to tree.

Mrs Browne, of Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, said: “Red squirrels are now an endangered species due to the loss of their woodland habitat.

"There are only a few tiny pockets of populations of red squirrels in England where you can still see them.

“One of these places is in the Yorkshire Dales. These photos were taken in Yorkshire this year. The autumn is when the young squirrels are becoming independent and are most active.

“The photos are of energetic young red squirrels learning the art of jumping. They use this agility, jumping, playing, fighting and chasing to move from tree to tree, to outwit predators and, it seems, just to generally enjoy themselves.”