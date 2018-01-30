Power of good or a recipe for disaster? Welcome to the great fracking debate

The long-running fracking debate has split opinion in Yorkshire with those in favour of the controversial process in direct opposition to those who believe it will leave a scar on our beautiful White Rose landscape.

It is a debate which shows no sign of slowing down. In the latest part of our special fracking investigation, The Yorkshire Post has invited two of its columnists to give their opposing views on whether fracking should be allowed in Yorkshire... to frack, or not to frack, that is the question.