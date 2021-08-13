Loggerhead turtle Antiopi meets her new friends at Sea Life Brighton

Antiopi was rescued 20 years ago after being struck by a boat off the coast of Greece, fracturing her skull into three pieces and leaving her unable to live in the wild.

Now, following a careful move to England's oldest aquarium, she is settling in at a specially designed beach with two new turtle friends, Lulu and Gulliver.

Andy Turner, general manager at Sea Life Scarborough, said the team was sad to see Antiopi leave as she was a firm favourite with visitors and staff.

“It’s important for Antiopi to trial using the specially-developed turtle beach at the Brighton aquarium," he said.

"We’ll monitor her progress with the Sea Life Brighton team and hope to develop a working turtle beach of our own."

Antiopi, who is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, will now live with the oldest sea turtles in any aquarium in the world, Lulu and Gulliver, who will be turning 82 this month.

Neil Harris, of the Brighton centre, said she was already settling in well.

