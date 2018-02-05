Snow warning escalated for Yorkshire as Met Office warns of prolonged cold spell

Snow is expected across Yorkshire as the Met Office warns of another cold snap that will see temperatures drop to -5C.

The snow and ice is set to sweep over Scotland and arrive in North and West Yorkshire later today and through the night. There could then we snow showers in Humberside on Wednesday.

The Met Office warning covers West and North Yorkshire.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow for all three days.

Big freeze

Drivers can expect frozen windscreens first thing tomorrow as temperatures fall to -5C during what forecasters are predicting will be a sustained cold spell across the UK.

The Met Office warning states: "A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

It's going to be freezing in Yorkshire.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight Monday, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

It adds: “Sleet and snow showers will affect parts of eastern England later on Tuesday and for a time overnight, when clearing skies will lead to ice forming in places, lasting into Wednesday morning. Expect some delays to travel, while untreated surfaces become icy leading to an increased risk of accidents or injuries.”

The full forecast for Yorkshire:

Today:

Cold and crisp, with light winds, a few wintry showers and some sunny spells. A few icy stretches are possible on untreated surfaces early on, as well as some local slight snow accumulation, before showers largely fade away later. Maximum temperature 4C.

Tonight:

Becoming clear and very cold during the evening, with temperatures falling away. Becoming cloudier in the northwest to end the night, with a little snow here by dawn. Minimum temperature -5C.

Tuesday:

Soon becoming generally cloudy, with some snow during the morning, leading to slight accumulations. Cold throughout, but becoming drier with sunny spells from the west later, on a strengthening wind. Maximum temperature 3C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cold and clear with sunshine Wednesday, ahead of a cloudier and breezier Thursday with a little rain and sleet. Friday starting similar, becoming brighter later but with isolated snow showers.