Snow warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for Yorkshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for parts of Yorkshire.

After a freezing weekend, Yorkshire is expected to experience snowfall at the beginning of next week.

A cold weather front is set to move south on Monday, bringing snow later in the day and into the early hours of Tuesday.

The Met Office warning states: "Snow is likely to be confined to hills above 100 metres over Northern Ireland, but to low levels elsewhere. Away from coasts, 1-3 cm of snow is possible with up to 5 cm above 200 metres."

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire:

Sunday:

After a frosty start, a mixture of sunny spells and isolated wintry showers is expected. However most places will stay dry. Remaining cold, especially away from the North Sea coast. Maximum temperature 5 C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Cold, frosty start Monday, then sunny intervals and isolated wintry showers. Staying cold Tuesday, with some snow spreading southeast, however only slight accumulations expected. Very cold Wednesday, but largely sunny.