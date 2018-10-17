Swanland firm helping bring billion pound tourism boost to Yorkshire

With its stunning scenery and warm welcome, Yorkshire has earned a well-deserved place as one of the UK’s leading visitor destinations.

And thanks to major events such as the Tour de Yorkshire, world class sports teams and top class art and culture, visitors from home and abroad are pumping billions of pounds into the Yorkshire economy.

It’s a booming sector that covers a mindboggling range of businesses, employs around a quarter of a million people and is said to be worth around £8bn.

With tourism high on the economic agenda, it’s vital that the county continues to look its best – which means the constant upkeep of grounds, landscaping and the backing of a family business with seven decades of expertise.

Launched in 1945 – when tourism on today’s scale would have been unimaginable - F G Adamson & Son has evolved into the county’s leading supplier of ground care and turf equipment. From its original premises close to the village of Swanland in East Yorkshire, and more recently established purpose-built depot inn Langworth, Lincolnshire, the family-run business supplies a vast range of equipment for ground and landscape use, from small lawnmowers designed to tackle the average garden, to professional ride-on mowers, compact tractors, scarifiers and utility vehicles for landscape use.

It’s the kind of equipment that businesses with large areas of open land – whether that’s golf courses to stately homes, parks and outdoor attractions – rely on to keep their grounds looking their best for visitors and tourists.

“Yorkshire’s tourism is thriving,” says company spokesman John Adamson, whose father, Fred, launched the business in the mid-1940s and who runs the runs the business with his brother Mike.

“Keeping our tourist attractions neat and tidy is an important element of the sector – and we are delighted to play a part in that.”

It’s why F G Adamson is throwing its support behind the Yorkshire Rural Awards, and sponsoring the Rural Tourist Attraction of the Year category. Last year’s winners were Cannon Hall Farm, which has evolved to become one of the UK’s largest farm attractions.

With strong roots in supplying rural and town businesses, as well as property owners who want professional equipment to tackle their lawns and gardens, F G Adamson is one of the leading retailers of John Deere machinery across North and East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. It also supplies a range of other leading manufacturers’ equipment for professional and home use, from specialists such as Hayter, Honda, Kawasaki, Lastec, Stihl, Trimax, Westwood and others.

Its range includes high tech robotic lawnmowers which can take the effort out of keeping a lawn trimmed, to precision-cut fairway mowers designed to create carpet smooth turf for golfers.

Mr Adamson added: “Tourism is a Yorkshire success story and we are proud to play a role in helping businesses create attractions that visitors love.

“That’s why we are delighted to be sponsoring the Tourist Attraction of the Year category in the Yorkshire Rural Awards.”

For more information about F G Adamson, visit www.fgadamsonandson.co.uk