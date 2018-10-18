Temporary traffic lights set for Leeds Road as £500,000 gas works get underway this month

Northern Gas Networks will begin a £500,000 project to replace more than 6km of ageing metal gas pipes in Harrogate on October 27.

The work around West End Avenue will last for one week until Sunday, November 4 , and will replace the old metal pipes with more durable plastic ones.

However, to carry out the work, NGN will have to close several roads which link to the major commuter route, Leeds Road.

The roads South Drive, St George’s Road, Park Drive and Langcliffe Avenue, will be closed from October 27 until November 4.

Motorists will not be able to access Leeds Road roundabout via these streets.

A signed diversion route will be in place for motorists and access to these streets from the roundabout will be closed.

However, residents will be able to access these streets from the opposite end of the road closures.

During the work motorists will be able to use Leeds Road, but there will be temporary two traffic signals in place during this time.

The traffic lights will be manually operated between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

Steve Goodwin, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk