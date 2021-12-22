Visitors to popular Leeds park asked not to feed the swans or birds as outbreak of bird flu confirmed

The UK's chief vet yesterday urged poultry keepers to be vigilant as the country faces its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza - with over 60 cases since the start of November.

Now, Leeds City Council has confirmed an "isolated number of cases" at Golden Acre Park, a beauty spot covering 137 acres with a lake and walks in the north of the city.

A spokesperson said: "The risk to the public is very low but we would like to ask people not to touch or feed the swans and birds until the situation is under control."

Visitors to Golden Acre Park have been asked not to feed the swans or birds amid an 'isolated number of cases' of avian influenza.

Signs are to be posted at the beauty spot, urging visitors to stay away from sick or dead birds, feathers and waste. Dog walkers are also being urged to keep their pets on a lead.

It comes as the UK deals with its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza. Among 60 cases nationwide, 12 have been confirmed in North Yorkshire since the start of November, including near Thirsk, Pocklington and Richmond.

Government restrictions were brought in last month, with poultry keepers told to keep chickens, ducks, geese or other birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures.

The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to public health from bird flu is "very low", with the Food Standards Agency adding it does not affect consumption of poultry or eggs.

But speaking yesterday, the UK's chief vet Christine Middlemiss urged poultry keepers to take urgent action or risk losing flocks to the virus.

Call for action

With the migration of wild birds to the UK from mainland Europe over winter, she said, it is "vital" that wild birds are not allowed to mix with poultry to spread the disease.

An 'isolated number of cases' of bird flu have been confirmed at Golden Acre Park.

With a growing number of bird flu cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds, she added, not enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

Appealing directly to poultry owners Ms Middlemiss urged them to clean and disinfect footwear and clothes before entering enclosures to stop the spread of disease to flocks.

She said: "Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.