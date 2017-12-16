Warning issued for shoppers as freeze continues in Yorkshire

Yorkshire woke to another frosty morning on Saturday after temperatures plunged below freezing.

And it's going to be a similar picture tomorrow morning as thermometers have struggled to have readings much over 0C today.

Temperatures could fall as low as -4C in Yorkshire tonight, making another widespread frost likely.

A Met Office weather warning is in place for Sunday, stating: "Icy patches will be a hazard on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces."

A milder front is on the way and Sunday daytime could see highs of 9C with occasional rain showers also arriving.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "There's another cold night to come, and Sunday into Monday - perhaps even Monday into Tuesday too - but eventually we will see some milder conditions with temperatures reaching double figures."

So is a white Christmas a possibility still?

"It's still a little bit too early to say, but generally it looks like a milder, breezy and wet theme," added Mr Dewhurst.

"There are hints that there could be a few colder bits coming through - but nothing like what we've seen."

The Met Office's full Yorkshire forecast:

Tonight: Some good clear spells for much of the night, allowing widespread frost to develop. However, cloud will increase from the west by morning, perhaps bringing a little rain to the Pennines. Minimum temperature -4C.

Sunday: Cloudy and increasingly breezy through the morning with occasional rain spreading east, but drier and brighter weather will follow from the west later in the day. Milder than of late. Maximum temperature 9C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Monday dry with bright or sunny spells after early frost. Tuesday cloudier but very mild with some drizzle on the hills. Rain followed by drier and brighter conditions on Wednesday