Warning over Yorkshire water usage as rain-free heatwave sees surge in demand

As the current heatwave continues to bring warm weather and bright skies, it also brings a surge in the demand for water.

However, Yorkshire Water has recently revealed that daily water consumption has increased by up to an extra 200 million litres, this being more water than the whole of Leeds consumes in one day.

Yorkshire Water advise customers to not water established plants and lawns

The firm has enacted its contingency plans and increased water production capacity in order to meet the anticipated spike in water use as the warm weather continues.

When temperatures surged last weekend, the firm’s daily supply exceeded 1.5 billion litres and although they have reported that reservoir levels in the region are nearly three-quarters full and there are no current water supply shortages, they are urging people to carry out water-saving tips.

With no rainfall expected this week, the firm is encouraging its five million customers to use water more wisely in order to help ensure that the huge demand can continue to be met.

The firm are also asking customers to report any leaks and cracked or burst pipes in their local areas in order to prevent water being wasted.

A garden hose can use more water in an hour than a family normally uses in two days

Director of Service Delivery at Yorkshire Water, Pamela Doherty, said: “Despite there being no current water shortages, water is a precious resource and we would still encourage everyone to do their bit to help by using water a little more efficiently.

“Our top tips are to limit time spent in the shower to no more than four-minutes, use a watering can to water garden plants, and to hold off on cleaning the car but if you have to wash it use just use a bucket and sponge.”

Yorkshire Water’s top water-saving tips include:

1.Having a shower instead of a bath and trying to limit yourself to four minutes. You can even time yourself by ordering one of their sand timer plastic hourglasses.

2. Don’t wash your car. You can get away with washing just the windows, lights and mirrors or if do you have to wash it just use a bucket and sponge and not a hosepipe.

3. Not watering established plants and lawns as a garden hose can use more water in an hour than a family normally uses in two days.

4. Water new plants and lawns with a watering can and do so as late in the evening as possible so that the heat doesn’t make the water evaporate.

5. Cover any paddling pools and hot tubs when not in use so that the water needs changing less often. Instead of emptying and totally refilling it every time, use a fish tank net to clean out the paddling pool instead.

6. Fix any leaking taps as this can save up to 5,500 litres of water over the course of a year.

7. Keep a bottle of tap water in the fridge for drinking so you don’t need to run the tap until it gets cold enough to drink.

8. Set your mower a level higher during summer as keeping grass longer shades the soil surface and reduces water lost to evaporation.

9. Make sure your white goods, including dishwashers and washing machines, are full before being switched on. This not only saves water, but it is also more energy efficient and will help to save money on electricity bills.

Yorkshire Water are also encouraging customers to order a free water-saving pack, which contains a four-minute shower timer, save-a-flush toilet cistern bag, tap inserts and a shower regulator.

For more information or to order a free water-saving pack visit: yorkshirewater.com/savewater



