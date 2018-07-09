Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Leeds over the next six days

Have your say

Will the recent sunny and warm weather of late continue or will the temperature finally begin to cool down? Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next six days.

In general, the temperatures will still be warm, reaching highs of 24°C, with a mixture of pure sunshine, sunny intervals and some light showers.

Tuesday July 10

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 13 °C

Dry with sunny spells. Temperatures pleasantly warm, reaching a maximum temperature 20 °C.

Wednesday July 11

Highs of 21 °C

Lows of 14 °C

The temperature will be slightly warmer on Wednesday, reaching a peak temperature of 21°C at around 16:00.



Thursday July 12

Highs of 22 °C

Lows of 14 °C

The temperature will then increase again on Thursday, reaching its peak of 22°C at 16:00.

Friday July 13

Highs of 23 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Highs of 23°C are expected at around 16:00, but light showers are also expected to occur at 19:00.

Saturday July 14

Highs of 24 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Temperatures of 24 °C will be reached on Saturday, with a heavy shower expected to take place at 16:00 and a light shower at 19:00.



Sunday July 15

Highs of 23 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Sunday will see sunny intervals and bursts of pure sunshine throughout the day, reaching its peak temperature of 23°C at around 13:00