Weather warning: Heavy rains and strong winds lead to flood fears across Yorkshire

High winds are causing travel disruption as Storm Georgina batters the UK with gusts of up to 90mph possible.

Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings have been issued for high winds which are valid until 2pm on Wednesday.

Yellow warnings of heavy rain have been issued for northern England, Yorkshire and the Humber, valid until 11am.

York and the surrounding area is on flood alert this morning. Four alerts remain in place that the Environment Agency says require "immediate action".

They are along the River Ouse at Naburn Lock and York riverside where there are residential properties. They are also at the River Swale at Kirby Wiske and Roecliffe Caravan Park near Boroughbridge.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely in northern and western parts of the Highlands and could even reach 90mph around the western isles.

A gust of 60mph was recorded on South Uist overnight, and 54mph at Port Ellen on Islay.

Forecasters warn of rain accompanied by strong winds and said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, while flooding is also expected on roads.

The Met Office warning states: "A spell of rain, heavy at times, is expected and will be accompanied by strong winds.

"Flooding of a few homes and business is likely. Bus and train services will probably be affected and spray and flooding is expected on roads, this all making journey times longer.

"Spells of rain, heavy at times, will affect the region on Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain is looking likely to fall late in the night and first thing in the morning.

"The highest rainfall totals are expected over the northern part of the warning area where 40-50 mm of rain is likely whilst further south 20-30 mm of rain is expected."

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf warned travel could be disrupted.

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said: "Storm Georgina has arrived meaning it's very windy across much of the UK especially in Scotland.

"We could see gusts of 60, 70mph and up to 80mph and could even get up to around 90mph around the western isles."

Yorkshire weather for today:

Rain, heavy at times, will die out from the west this morning, followed by bright or sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon. Very windy with gales across the hills, but winds tending to ease towards evening. Maximum Temperature 8 °C.

Yorkshire weather for tonight:

Breezy at times overnight with further showers across the Pennines. Most eastern parts should stay dry with some clear spells and perhaps a touch of frost. Minimum Temperature 1 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Thursday:

Breezy, with some sunny spells at first, but scattered showers in the west and north will become more frequent in the afternoon as cloud increases from the west. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Sunny intervals and isolated coastal showers Friday after local frost. Rain spreading east Saturday morning after early frost, but brighter later. Sunday mild and windy with occasional rain or drizzle.

