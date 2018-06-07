Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Sheffield over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey? Here’s the weather forecast for Sheffield over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, but overcast, with some sunny intervals occurring throughout the weekend.

In general, the weather will be warm, but overcast, with some sunny intervals occurring throughout the weekend (Photo: Shutterstock)

The pollen count is expected to be very high over the next three days and the UV rate is also predicted to be high.

Friday June 8

Highs of: 17°C

Lows of: 12°C

Friday is set to be overcast for most of the day, reaching its peak temperature of 17°C at 16:00. The temperature will then begin to dip at around 21:00.



Saturday June 9

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 11°C

Saturday looks to be slightly warmer than Friday, but will again be overcast and cloudy for most of the day.

The peak temperature of 18°C will occur at 16:00 and the temperature will then begin to dip at 22:00.

Sunday June 10

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of: 11°C

The temperature will continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 21°C at 16:00.

There will be sunny intervals throughout the day, set to take place at 07:00, 10:00 and 16:00 and the temperature will then slowly begin to dip at 22:00.