Britain’s electricity grid operator asked two coal-fired power stations to start warming up when freezing weather conditions heaped pressure on the UK’s power network.

National Grid Electricity System Operator instructed Drax to prepare the two coal units at its power plant in Selby yesterday morning, but the company was stood down hours later.

It said the move was designed to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply” and people “should continue to use energy as normal”.

Drax was planning to shut its two remaining coal-fired plants in September, but agreed to keep them open for another six months as part of the Government’s winter contingency plan.

Demand for energy has spiked this week, as more people are heating homes during the cold snap, and a lack of wind has reduced the amount of renewable energy available.

UK next-day electricity prices surged yesterday to help attract power imports through subsea cables from Europe and record prices were expected during the peak demand hours, between 5pm and 7pm on Monday.

The National Grid also tested a scheme that offers discounts on bills for households who cut peak-time usage yesterday.

According to National Grid, more than 60 per cent of the UK’s electricity was generated by gas on Sunday and 15 per cent came from nuclear sources, while just 4.4 per cent came from wind and 3.8 per cent was produced by coal.

Downing Street has stated that the Government’s commitment to end the use of coal for power generation by October 2024 remains in place.

The spokesman said the Government was “confident in the diversity of our energy supply and we have a clear path to net zero”.

He added: “Coal is a transition fuel towards net zero.”

It comes as around 200 households in suburbs of Sheffield were told their gas would be reconnected, after they were cut for more than a week in freezing temperatures.

Almost 2,000 homes in the Stannington and Malin Bridge areas of the city lost gas supplies 11 days ago when a burst water main, operated by Yorkshire Water, filled the local gas network with more than a million litres of water.

Gas company Cadent reconnected the vast majority of homes last week and was aiming to restore the supply for the last 200 properties last night.

The engineers were hampered by snow over the weekend and were still pumping hundreds of thousands of litres of water from its pipes in Malin Bridge yesterday, even though the leak was fixed a week ago.

The Met Office said Yorkshire will be hit by sub-zero temperatures and freezing fog throughout the week and wintry showers are expected this weekend.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow in parts of North East England and Scotland today, as up to 20cm could settle on higher ground.

It comes after the coldest night of the year so far was recorded on Sunday, when temperatures in northern Scotland dropped below -15C.

Earlier that day, three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold.