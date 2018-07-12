Yellow weather warning issued as torrential rain and thunderstorms are set to hit Yorkshire

The Met Office have just issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected on Friday between 11:00 and 20:00.

This weather warning is also currently issued in the East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, North West England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands.

Heavy showers, which will become thundery in places across the UK, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later on Friday morning and through the afternoon.

A few places could receive 20-30 mm of rain within an hour.

What to expect?

Yellow weather warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, which can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations.

According to the Met Office this yellow warning means that some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, which could potentially lead to some damage to buildings.

There is also a good chance that driving conditions will be affected at times by spray and standing water, which could lead to some minor journey delays.

Some short term loss of power and other services due to lightning strikes is possible, alongside possible delays to train services.

Friday’s forecast

Although heavy rain and thunder is now a potential across the region, particularly for the South and West of the region, Yorkshire in general will still see warm temperatures.

It is expected to be warm inland, but cooler near the coast with a maximum temperature of 23°C.