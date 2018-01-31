Yorkshire Water pledges to plant one million trees

ONE Million trees will be planted across the region by Yorkshire Water over the next ten years in a bid to reduce flood risk, offset carbon emission and support the creation of a Northern Forest.

The company is one of the biggest landowners in Yorkshire and has been working with the White Rose Forest Partnership to map its 28,000 hectares of land to assess where planting more trees will have the most impact on flood reduction, carbon, recreation and wildlife.

Yorkshire Water has already been working with volunteers to plant 200,000 trees at Gorpley reservoir near Todmorden as part of a pilot flood management scheme.

Chief executive Richard Flint said the company was keen to ensure it managed its land in a way that “makes the most of the benefits that a healthy natural environment can provide.”

“Planting trees in the right place can reduce flood risk, mitigate carbon emissions and boost wildlife,” he said. “Crucially we also want to see these new woodlands provide opportunities for local people to get out and enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits that spending time in the natural environment can provide.”

He said the efforts would support the Northern Forest, a plan to plant 50 million trees along the M62 corridor to boost habitat for wildlife and provide more access to woodlands for millions of people.