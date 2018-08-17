Epiphany and university union in venture to train future marketers

A NEW ‘micro agency’ has been created to give graduates the opportunity to forge a career in digital marketing in Leeds.

Leeds University Union and digital marketing agency Epiphany have teamed up to create the scheme, thought to be the first-of-its-kind , which they say will challenge conventional approaches to graduate recruitment.

Together, the two organisations will give two Leeds graduates each year the opportunity to create, shape and run a not for profit digital marketing business.

The micro agency which will initially provide digital marketing services across the union’s activities, projects and events.

Two Leeds University graduates will be employed each year to run the business, with the first intake this year having the added task of defining and establishing the enterprise.

Aidan Grills, chief executive of Leeds University Union, said: “Leeds is an entrepreneurial city and a centre for digital marketing excellence, which we are constantly seeing through the demand for talented and innovative graduates.

“We’re confident that the students of the University of Leeds can help cement this reputation, and this partnership has been designed to create a stepping stone into the sector for Leeds’ future digital pioneers.”

Epiphany managing director, Tom Salmon, said: “Leeds has some of the best digital talent and strategists in the country and if we are going to take our industry to the next level, we need to bring new thinking and fresh ideas in to the sector.

“We think like the mathematicians, marketers, designers and coders that we are; we want accountants, geographers and biologists to bring a new way of looking at what we do and challenging the status quo. If we get this right, it will be good for our business and good for the Union but great for Leeds and our industry.”

The graduates will be supported by a board of trustees drawn from the two organisations. The project starts in September.

For more information click here.

