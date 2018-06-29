Escort fleeced disabled man out of £14,000 by pretending she wanted to marry him - Leeds Court

AN ESCORT fleeced a disabled man out of £14,000 by conning him into believing they were going to get married.

Emma Belcher tricked the victim into paying thousands of pounds into a 'wedding fund' which she then kept for herself.

The mother-of-three was in fact in a relationship with another man at the time of the deception and had no intention of marrying.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim made contact with Belcher via a website where she was offering "private escort services" under the name of Charlotte.

Andrew Stranex said the victim, aged in his 30s, suffers from cerebral palsy and has mobility problems.

Belcher first met him at his home in January 2016 and continued to see him regularly.

The prosecutor said: "The complainant was developing feelings of affection.

"Over time he gifted money to the defendant."

The victim bought Belcher a car after she told him she needed it to do her other job as a mobile hairdresser.

Mr Stranex continued: "By May 2016 she led the complainant to believe she would marry him."

"In fact, at the time she was in a relationship with somebody else.

"The complainant continued to provide her with money.

"By this stage he believed that it was going into a fund for the wedding that would take place."

Belcher also set up an Ebay business with the victim purporting to sell hair straighteners.

The business was set up with a PayPal account in the victim's name.

Money was then transferred across to Belcher's bank account.

Mr Stranex said the victim was left with "potential debts against him as a result of that trading."

He continued: "As a result of his devotion to the defendant the complainant borrowed money from his parents in order to pass money on to her.

"In time the complainant came to the realisation that all he had been led to understand was in fact untrue."

Investigations showed that on two occasions, in August and September 2016, almost all of the victim's wages had been paid into Belcher's bank account.

Belcher, of The Square, Knottingley, pleaded guilty to fraud on the day she was due to go on trial.

A probation officer told the court Belcher had carried out the offence as her life was "financially unstable" and she wanted to get stop escorting and get out of the sex industry.

Belcher's barrister, Giles Grant, said she no longer had a partner and was receiving £900 per month in benefits.

He said Belcher was full of remorse for what she had done and was hoping to return to work as a hairdresser so she can pay compensation to the victim.

Belcher was given an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £6,000 compensation.

Judge Robert Moore said: "You saw the opportunity to escape your distressed life and took advantage of a man who, because of his own problems, was desperate for affection and love.

"You took it too far and caused him serious loss."