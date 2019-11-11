European Tour event in Hong Kong will go ahead despite unrest

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley insists he has no concerns over the safety of players at this month’s Hong Kong Open despite ongoing civil unrest in the city.

The protests began in early June over a now-shelved extradition bill to mainland China that many saw as Beijing’s creeping interference on legal and other rights guaranteed to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned under Chinese rule in 1997.

The movement has since expanded to include other demands, including direct elections for the city’s leaders and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

Several sporting events have been cancelled due to the unrest, including the PGA Tour-China’s Clearwater Bay Open and the Hong Kong Open tennis and squash tournaments, but the first event on the European Tour’s 2019-20 season is set to go ahead from November 28 to December 1.

“There are some events that are continuing and some that aren’t, ours is one of the events that is continuing,” said Pelley.

“The only thing that we have checked with our security advisers is the safety of the players and the safety of our staff, and neither are at risk.

“There are a couple of events that were happening right in the area (of the protests) but Fanling is not in that area. We’ll monitor it on a weekly basis but we’re comfortable with the tournament going ahead.”

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed will contest the event for the fourth time and says he has no concerns.