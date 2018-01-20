Even MORE snow set to hit Yorkshire as fresh snow and ice weather warning issued

Have your say

Even MORE snow could be set to batter Yorkshire on Sunday after weather experts issued a new weather warning.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the whole of Yorkshire on Sunday, covering the day from 6am to 6pm.

Several areas including Sheffield, Leeds and North Yorkshire are all braced for snowstorms.

The Met Office said: “An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

“The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally.

“In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, particularly across Scotland, following a very cold night.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”