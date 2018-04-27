Everest climber picks Yorkshire hill as top adventure spot

Sutton Bank has been featured in a list by global adventurer Kenton Cool that reveals the UK’s top 10 most adventurous destinations.

Kenton Cool has conquered Everest 13 times and spent his teenage years adventuring the wildest peaks and caves across the UK.

Now his top 10 list - to celebrate the partnership of Discovery Channel, and wine Malbec Trivento - spans the breadth of the British isles and includes North Yorkshire’s Sutton Bank, on the Hambleton Hills.

“Adventure is what you make it, whether it’s the top of a mountain or your local park,” said Kenton.

“The UK has some incredible scenery. A walk across the top of Cheddar Gorge on a summer’s evening is something rather special, and the view from the top of Ben Nevis is something that will stay with you for a lifetime.”

Britain is turning into a nation of adventurers according to the Discovery Channel, with 41 per cent of adults saying they have a keen sense of adventure, and over 300,000 Brits taking part in activities such as mountain walking, rock climbing, and abseiling.

Kenton is passionate about everyday discoveries and believes that there is plenty to explore on your doorstep.