Every major Wetherspoons in and around Leeds city centre ranked from best to worst

Leeds has a wealth of JD Wetherspoon pubs in and around its city centre, but some are more popular with customers than others.

These are the best and worst Wetherspoons in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Old Unicorn

Located in Town Street in Leeds, The Old Unicorn has an impressive rating of four out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

Forty-four per cent of customers ranked it in the ‘excellent’ category, whilst 25 per cent thought it was ‘very good’.

Customers like the comfortable interior and friendly staff, alongside the quick service and tasty food.

2. The Clothiers Arms

Located in the Yeadon area of Leeds, The Clothiers Arms also has a four out of five rating.

With a modern interior, this Wetherspoons pub stands out, with 43 per cent of customers rating is as ‘excellent’.

Customers particularly like the pub’s “clean and nice atmosphere”, its “nice environment” and its “wonderful service”.

3. The Hedley Verity

Also gaining a rating of four out of five, one customer called this Wetherspoons “the best Wetherspoons ever”, with another stating it’s “the best Wetherspoons in Leeds”.

Thirty two per cent of customers thought it was ‘excellent’, with 39 per cent rating it as ‘very good’.

4. Becketts Bank

Forty-three per cent of customers rank this Wetherspoons as ‘very good’, with multiple customers approving of its quick service, despite it being a popular spot and busy spot.

Customers also approved of its spacious interior and handy location, gaining the pub 3.5 out of five stars in total.

5. The Crossed Shuttle

Located in the Pudsey area of Leeds, The Crossed Shuttle is rated as the 12th best restaurant in Pudsey.

Thirty-eight per cent of customers rated this Wetherspoons as ‘very good’, with 26 per cent deeming it ‘excellent’, particularly liking its value for money and quick service.

6. Leeds Train Station

The Wetherspoons at Leeds Train Stations is a popular choice with commuters, gaining it a reasonable ranking of 3.5 out of five in TripAdvisor.

The majority of customers think this Wetherspoons offers good food at a good price, with many liking it convenient location.

One customer said, “Ideal if you are taking the train”, while another noted “ideal location for last drinks before catching trains”.

7. The Lister Arms

Located in Ilkley, The Lister Arms also has a rating of 3.5 out of five, with 39 per cent of customers rating it as ‘very good’.

One customer said, “Typical ‘Spoons experience but slightly better than the average”, while another simply described the pub to be “as expected”.

8. The Cuthbert Brodrick

Overlooking Millennium Square and stretching over two floors, The Cuthbert Brodrick is one of the biggest Wetherspoons in Leeds and proves popular with customers.

Although some customer dislike its busy atmosphere, 34 per cent percent rate this pub as ‘very good’.

9. The Bowling Green

Located in the Otley area of Leeds, customers think some aspects of The Bowling Green are good, but overall as one customer states, it “could be better”.

This pub has a 3.5 out of five rating on TripAdvisor, with another customer stating “poor food, dirty tables and overcooked food”.

10. The Briggate

The Briggate gets mixed reviews - some customers enjoyed its sociable and welcoming atmosphere, while others found problems with the cleanliness.

One customer stated, “the cleanliness is also deteriorating”.

Thirty per cent of customers rated The Briggate as ‘very good’, while 12 per cent rated it as ‘average’.

11. The Picture House

This former cinema was converted into a Wetherspoons, with customers giving it 3.5 out of five.

Some customers thought the service could be improved, while others like the quality of food.

Nineteen per cent of customers thought The Picture House was average, with 10 per cent rating it as poor.

12. The Three Hulats

Located in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds, this Wetherspoons also receives a 3.5 out of five rating.

However, various customers express that this pub could be better, with one customer stating, “There is always something wrong with food orders i.e. not available, comes out at different times, lukewarm or has replacement items.”

Another customer simply said, “Decent bar service, grubby pub with standards lower than other Wetherspoons”.