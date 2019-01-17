Everyman to open on Northallerton’s former prison site

Cinema group Everyman is targeting further expansion across Yorkshire with its fourth venue in the region as part of the redevelopment of a former prison.

The company will operate a four-screen venue within the forthcoming £17m mixed use Treadmills scheme in Northallerton.

Everyman, which has more than doubled in size in the last four years, already has cinemas in Leeds, Harrogate and York, plus 23 others nationwide.

The boutique operator is known for its comfy couches, where cinemagoers can enjoy a glass of wine and a slice of pizza either in the bar or served to their seats.

The 11,000 sq ft Northallerton cinema will be located above three new restaurant units which adjoin a new public square as the centrepiece of Treadmills.

The scheme is being delivered by the Central Northallerton Development Company (CNDC), a joint venture between Hambleton District Council and East Yorkshire property developer Wykeland Group.

The development also features retail, residential, leisure and office space. It incorporates five grade two listed former prison buildings which will be restored and brought back to life as part of the scheme.

A key element of the project is flexible office space for digital technology companies, specialists and freelancers, to be operated by the Hull-based Centre for Digital Innovation (C4DI).

Treadmills gained planning approval last November and construction is due to begin by the summer on the first phase of the scheme, including the retail anchor, a 21,000 sq ft Lidl food store. Discussions are under way with prospective operators for the remaining retail and leisure units.

Jonathan Stubbs, development director of Wykeland Group, said: “We’re delighted to have secured one of the UK’s most prestigious cinema operators for Treadmillls. Everyman is a perfect fit for the scheme and brings an exciting new dimension and additional choice to Northallerton’s leisure options.

“A key priority of the development is to boost Northallerton’s evening economy and, as a destination venue, Everyman will support that objective.”

He added: “We’ve had very encouraging interest in the restaurant and retail opportunities within the scheme and we expect this to intensify now that we have confirmed the leisure anchor.”

Hambleton District Council deputy leader and member of the CNDCL board, coun Peter Wilkinson said: “The Treadmills development will preserve and enhance a key part of Northallerton’s history and heritage; regenerate a large brownfield site; deliver a major boost to the local economy; and bring significant new community facilities to the town and wider community.

“One of those new facilities is the cinema and to be welcoming Everyman to the town is very exciting – they offer a new approach to going to the movies and its one we believe the people of Hambleton will enjoy.”

Crispin Lilly, chief executive of Everyman, added: “The town, along with the existing businesses and the council’s development plan, are an exciting example of how the UK high street can evolve and continue to deliver essential services and be the heart for the rural catchment it serves.”

For an exclusive look behind the scenes of Treadmills, read Yorkshire Vision, which is free inside next Tuesday’s Yorkshire Post.