Everything you need to know about Sheffield's World Cup fan park for England v Croatia game

Sheffield is set to go World Cup crazy tomorrow - as 6,000 fans pack Devonshire Green to watch England's semi-final v Croatia on a giant 46 metre screen.

Lord Mayor Magid Magid revealed plans for the fan zone at the weekend - and Sheffield City Council has now unveiled full details of what's happening and when - and how fans can watch the Three Lions bid for a place in the World Cup final.

More than 6,000 fans are expected on Devonshire Green.

When?

The fan zone will be open tomorrow, July 11 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm - longer if extra time and penalties are needed.

Where?

It will take place on Devonshire Green - and its called the Made in Sheffield fan zone.

What's happening?

As if you needed reminded, England are playing Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia. The winner will secure a place against France or Belgium in the final. The match kicks off at 7pm.

How do I watch?

Sheffield Council is installing a giant 46m screen which will screen all the action direct from Moscow. The match is being screened live on ITV and the screen will broadcast that channel for the showing.

How many people will be there?

The council is expecting 6,000 fans for England's biggest match since 1990 - the last time they reached a semi-final.

Why Devonshire Green?

A Sheffield Council spokesman said: "The council considered various locations for this event and Devonshire Green, which is used to putting on major events such as Tramlines and Cliffhanger, was the only one in the city centre that could safely accommodate expected numbers and create a family atmosphere.

What's the idea behind it?

It's a celebration of Sheffield's very own Three Lions, the city-born Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Jamie Vardy.

What about safety?

The event will be treated the same as any other licensed event and a full safety plan will be implemented which includes stewarding, First Aid and toilets, in consultation with South Yorkshire Police.

And food and drink?

There will be zero tolerance to any glass on site and plastic glasses will be provided where possible but people should provide their own plastic glasses where possible.

To assist with this, and in agreement with local bar owners, the council has agreed that there will be one bar as part of the event on Devonshire Green to help reduce people leaving the site and carrying drinks between locations.

In addition local bars will be encouraged to play their part in the event but must use plastic glasses. The Forum will also be used as a bar although it’s not in the arena.

People attending the event will be encouraged to bring their own food and drink or use local businesses or make a night of it and use local bars, restaurants, shops and cafes.

What else do I need to know?

Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at SCC, said: “Sheffield is immensely proud of its footballing heritage and the three players who have played such prominent roles in this memorable World Cup.

“We are proud of Harry, Kyle and Jamie and have watched their journeys from grass roots, through spells at our professional clubs to become the heroes we see today.

“Across the city, pubs and clubs have been packed into the early hours celebrating England’s successes.

“Sheffield is the home of football and in Sheffield FC, boasts the oldest club in the world so it’s fitting that three of our great sporting ambassadors are at the heart of it. Our fan zone at Devonshire Green on Wednesday will clearly be the place to be as we continue this remarkable sporting journey.

“For Sheffield it really is coming home.”