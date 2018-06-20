Everything you need to know ahead of Armed Forces Day in Leeds

Have your say

Armed Forces Day is all about showing our support for serving troops. service families, veterans and cadets.

And here in Leeds, we know how to show that support, including a day of celebrations in the city centre.

Armed Forces Day 2017 PIC: James Hardisty

Here is everything you need to know about Armed Forces Day in Leeds:

What is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is an annual day that celebrates and commemorates the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

It is the a day for the public to show support for serving troops, service families, veterans and cadets.

Armed Forces Day 2017 PIC: James Hardisty

When is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day 2018 will take place on Saturday, 30 June.

It takes place every year on the last Saturday of the month of June.

Celebrations begin at the start of that week when flags are raised on important and famous landmarks and buildings.

When did Armed Forces Day Start?

Armed Forces Day began in 2009 when the name was changed from Veterans Day to raise raise awareness and respect for those currently serving in the Army.

Veterans’ Day began in 2009 when then Chancellor of the Exchequer, Gordon Brown, announced the plans.

Veterans Day was created as an extension of Veterans' Awareness Week first held in 2005.

Why do people celebrate Armed Forces Day?

People celebrate Armed Forces Day to show their respect and gratitude for past and current troops and their families.

It also shows support and provides a morale boost for current troops and their families.

Where is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day will officially be held in Llandudno, North Wales this year.

However, the day will be celebrated with local events across the country.

There will even be events held internationally - in Cyprus there will be celebrations at Royal British Legion Larnaca Branch and in Spain there will be a parade through the streets of Orihuela City.

In Leeds city center there will be a parade down Brigatte and at the White Rose shopping center there will be a day organised by the SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity.

Where can I watch Armed Forces Day?

There will be a day long event on Briggate where you can watch the parade and events.

What is Leeds doing for Armed Forces Day?

There will be a day long event on celebrating the courage and contributed of the Armed Forces past and present.

There will be a veterans parade and salute that will take place on Briggate.

An array of displays, military vehicles and military related stalls

Chance to suit up in a real military kit and get close to the weaponry used on the battlefield.

Stalls with loads of information about welfare, education and service personnel, past and present – and their families

the opportunity to speak with a range of military charities and veterans groups, and to hear their inspiring stories

Is Armed Forces Day in Leeds Child-friendly?

Yes it is! On Briggate there will be a huge range of free family-friendly activities, including a climbing wall, flight simulator, arts, crafts, face painting and much more.

Who is involved in Leeds’ Armed Forces Day celebrations?

Anyone can get involved in Armed Forces Day by hosting their own event.

Leeds Council are involved in the Armed Forces Day celebrations in on Briggate.

West Yorkshire police are also involved as they put on a two hour concert performed by the fantastic West Yorkshire Police Band.

Is Armed Forces Day a national holiday?

No Armed Forces Day is not a national holiday but it is on a Saturday so 9-5 workers will be able to participate

Although many people, including MPs have called for it to be a national holiday, it is not.

How can I get involved in Armed Forces Day at home?

If you can’t make the national or local events then you can get involved from home.

Pay tribute to the British Armed Forces community by sending us a photo or video of yourself or your friends and colleagues saluting on Twitter (@ArmedForcesDay), Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SaluteOurForces

You can also sign up to their newsletter and fly your own flag, bunting and banners.

Who is in the Armed Forces?

The Armed Forces are the military services responsible for defending the United Kingdom, its overseas territories and the Crown dependencies.

It includes the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, The British Army and The Royal Airforce.

Veterans who have served in the Armed Forces are also celebrated.

Reservists are people who give up their spare time to serve in the Reserve Forces, balancing their civilian life with a military career to ensure that should their country require them, they would be ready to serve.

The Cadet Forces (Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and the Combined Cadet Force) currently support over 130,000 young people in more than 3,000 locations across the UK.