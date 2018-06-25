Ex-police officer denies misconduct charges

Have your say

A former police constable has appeared in court to deny seeking payments from two hotels for services provided as a firearms enforcement officer.

Paul Duffield, formerly of North Yorkshire Police, appeared before Teesside Crown Court to deny eight misconduct charges.

The 55-year-old, from Easingwold, North Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to three offences of possessing ammunition without authority.

He pleaded not guilty to six misconduct counts which related to "facilitating the release" of firearms into the public domain which belonged to others.

The officer denied a further two counts of misconduct which related to alleged payments from two hotels in Helmsley, North Yorkshire.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton granted the defendant bail ahead of a trial which is expected to last two weeks, beginning on February 4 next year.

North Yorkshire Police said the officer resigned in January.