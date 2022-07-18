Ex-Sheffield United loanee poised for SPL switch as Rangers beat Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers to Liverpool defender

The 26-year-old will join the Glasgow club on initial £3m deal which will rise to £4m if individual and team-related add-ons are met.

Davies signed for Liverpool from Preston at the beginning of 2021 for an undisclosed fee but failed to make an appearance for the Anfield club in his first six months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined Sheffield United last summer on a season-long loan deal and went on to make 22 appearances for the Blades.

BEN DAVIES: Is poised to join Rangers. Picture: Getty Images.

He scored one goal during his time at Bramall Lane which came in a dramatic 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers at the end of February.

Davies began his career with Preston North End in 2013 and made over 100 appearances for the club while going out on loan several times. His first loan stint was with York City FC in the 2013-14 season.