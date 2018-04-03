Exciting national TV exposure for Harrogate cafe

Viewers tuning into The One Show were surprised to see a Harrogate cafe owner sharing a sofa with TV funnyman Alan Carr yesterday.

Baltzersen's owner Paul Rawlinson appeared on the show as part of a panel discussion with other business owners who have had a drastic change in career.

Paul chatted to presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones about Baltzersen's, and his vision to establish the cafe after being an officer in the army for five years.

He told viewers that "catering's in the blood" for his family, and Alan Carr seemed visibly impressed by the concept of the Scandinavian cafe.