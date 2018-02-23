Exclusive: Education firm Tes Global in big expansion in Sheffield

Have your say

Education company Tes Global, formerly Times Educational Supplement, is set to expand and create jobs in Sheffield city centre, The Star can reveal.

The firm is taking two floors in upmarket offices 3 St Paul’s to give it room to grow “across the range of its activities”.

It already has a presence in the city, with a Tes office in Concept House near Moorfoot. It owns teacher supply agency Vision for Education which has a head office also in Concept House and a branch in the Quadrant off the Parkway, employing about 30.

It is unclear whether all staff will be moved into St Paul’s but two floors could accommodate up tp 160 people.

The Times Educational Supplement was first published in the Times in 1910.

Today called Tes, it is published by ‘digital education company’ Tes Global which is owned by US investment firm TPG Capital. Tes no longer has a connection with the newspaper.

A spokeswoman for Tes Global said: “We’re currently looking for new premises in the city that will give us capacity for future growth across the range of our education activities, in conjunction with our London office. We look forward to making further announcements once definite decisions have been made.

“Tes currently has a team based in Sheffield and we think it’s a fantastic location for a global business like ours.

“We aim to make sure there are wonderful teachers in every school and Sheffield gives us proximity not only to a huge number of schools, but also to two world-leading university education departments.”

Vision for Education became part of Tes in 2014.

It has offices in Cheshire, Liverpool, Manchester, Cumbria, Durham, Newcastle, Teesside, Huddersfield, Leeds, Hull, Lincolnshire and Peterborough.

Tes claims to be home to the world’s largest online community of teachers, with 8m users, and says it hosts the UK’s ‘leading marketplace for teaching jobs’.

3 St Paul’s is home to building consultants Arup, Handelsbanken, law firm Freeths and architects BDP.

Three floors of the 10 storey building will be unoccupied after the Tes Global deal.

