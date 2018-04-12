EXCLUSIVE: Labour can 'kiss goodbye' to key general election target seat after selecting left-wing candidate who suggested Waitrose shoppers are 'scum', MP says

Labour can “kiss goodbye” to one of its top target seats at the next general election after the selection of a left-wing candidate who called the Royal Family “scroungers” and suggested Waitrose shoppers are “scum”, one of the party’s Yorkshire MPs said.

The MP, who did wish to be named, told The Yorkshire Post that Pudsey candidate Jane Aitchison was “ultra-left” and would not get the backing of voters in the super-marginal Leeds seat held by Conservative Stuart Andrew with a majority of just 331.

It came as more controversial Twitter posts by Ms Aitchison, who was backed by Unite and Momentum as well as key Jeremy Corbyn allies John McDonnell and Jon Trickett, emerged.

In one December 2013 tweet, she posted a link to an article about a “middle-class revolt” over free coffee at the supermarket Waitrose, adding: “From the comments seems real scum already shop there”.

In another tweet a month later, she appeared to post an article about fast food chain McDonald’s creating 2,500 jobs, adding: “Shit food. Shit jobs. This is what they want for us”.

And in a series of tweets she takes aim at the Royal Family.

As reported by this newspaper on Monday, Ms Aitchison deleted a tweet describing Prince Charles as “benefit scrounging scum”.

But in another undeleted post uncovered by the Guido Fawkes political blog she comments on an article about Buckingham Palace seeking a housekeeper: “I am sick of paying for these lazy scroungers”.

Ms Aitchison, who in 2011 left the Socialist Party, formerly the Trotskyist Labour entryist group Militant, praised attendees at the Socialist Workers' Party-hosted Marxism Festival of July 2015 as “the best class fighters”.

Responding to her selection, the unnamed Labour MP said: “We might as well kiss that seat goodbye for Labour. I know the electorate in Pudsey will take a different view to the selectorate in Pudsey Labour Party.

“I don’t think the party members in Pudsey are representative of the community.”

The MP went on: “She’s ultra-left, once people know what that means they won’t vote for it.

“People from Leeds aren’t radical revolutionary socialists, some of them are Labour, some of them are Conservatives but they’re not revolutionaries and they don’t believe in revolutionary politics.”

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about the selection process as some members felt debate about Ms Aitchison was shut down in a Facebook group for the constituency party which banned posts which “disparaged” any of the candidates.

One active Labour member in Pudsey who did not want to be named said: “There was a real attempt in the constituency to shut down any discussion about the candidates which could be construed as being negative.”

They went on: “It’s been a very bad tempered couple of months where members who have even questioned or hinted at the stories about Jane have been silenced and told that such comments are not appropriate”.

They added: “I think having a candidate that has referred to the future monarch as benefit-scrounging scum really is an enormous shame as Labour had, given the reduced majority from 2017, a great opportunity to take this seat.”

On Monday, Ms Aitchison promised to focus on the “real problems” facing people in the West Yorkshire town like NHS waiting times and "expensive" and "clapped out" trains.

She said Pudsey voters will see a woman who has worked for the Department for Work and Pensions for 25 years helping people in “desperate situations” and a trade unionist who has been “struggling to help people who feel bullied, or who need better pay or who need better terms and conditions”.