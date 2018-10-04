Experts warn of dangers of Brazilian Butt Lift procedure after death of Leeds mum

Experts are calling on surgeons to refrain from performing a cosmetic procedure known as the Brazilian Butt Lift until more data is available.

The plea comes just months after a mother from Leeds died after traveling to Turkey to undergo the procedure.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) is recommending to all members that they refrain from performing Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) until more data is available after 29-year-old mum-of-three Leah Cambridge traveled to Turkey to undergo the procedure earlier this year.

She is said to have suffered three heart attacks after the operation at a cosmetic clinic popular with reality TV stars.

And now leading professionals at BAAPS have issued a warning on the dangers of the procedure, while calling on their members to refrain from completing the cosmetic procesure wwhich sees fat taken from other parts of the body and injected into the buttocks.

BAAPS President Simon Withey said: "“Crucially, the Brazilian Buttock Lift is a complex technique, and its death rate of 1/3,000 is the highest for any aesthetic procedure.

"An international task force has already been assembled to analyse and hopefully prevent, future tragedies.

"So far, all BBL deaths seem to stem from injecting fat into veins, causing emboli (blockage of a blood vessel) to travel to the heart or lungs.

"However, at the BAAPS we will go a step further and recommend that all surgeons refrain from performing these procedures until we have more proven data."

What is the Brazilian Butt Lift?

The Brazilian Buttock Lift is a procedure in which fat is taken from another part of the body, then injected into the buttocks.

Celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, have come in for criticism for promoting this sort of procedure on social media channels such as Instagram.

Why is it dangerous?

However, surgeons are now warning it has the highest death rate (thought to be as high as 1 in 3,000 operations) of all cosmetic surgery procedures, due to the risk of injecting fat into large veins that can travel to the heart or brain and cause severe illness and death.

Complications from Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL) ranged from severe bacterial infections including MRSA and Pseudomonas, tissue dying (necrosis), scarring, wound ruptures (dehiscence) and abscesses – among others.

For more information on the dangers of a Brazilian Butt Lift - visit this story that was written in the aftermath of Leah Cambridge's death.

